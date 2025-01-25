Republic Day 2025: Ten Interesting Facts You Need to Know About Republic Day and Its Grand Parade

Republic Day is celebrated every year on January 26, and in 2025, India will mark its 76th Republic Day. This important day celebrates the adoption of the Indian Constitution in 1950, making India a republic nation. It’s not just a national holiday but also a day of pride, as people across the country come together to honor the Constitution's significance. One of the main attractions of Republic Day is the grand parade that takes place on Kartavya Path in New Delhi. Here are 10 lesser-known facts about Republic Day and the parade that you may not have known.

1. Republic Day Marks Purna Swaraj Declaration

Republic Day is celebrated on January 26 to honor the Purna Swaraj Declaration made by the Indian National Congress in 1930. This declaration called for complete independence from British rule, which became a major turning point in India's freedom struggle.

2. Preparations for the Parade Start Months Before

The preparation for the Republic Day parade starts as early as July, a full six months before the event. Participants are officially notified about their involvement, and they begin intense rehearsals. By the time the parade day arrives, they have practiced for over 600 hours. This year, the full dress rehearsal took place on January 23, 2025.

3. Chief Guest at the Parade

Each year, India invites a prominent international leader to be the chief guest for the Republic Day parade. In 2025, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto will be the chief guest, joining the celebrations to honor the occasion.

4. Gun Salute During the National Anthem

During the Republic Day parade, a gun salute is fired at the start of the national anthem. The first shot is fired as the anthem begins, and the next one is fired 52 seconds later. The cannons used for this salute were made in 1941 and are part of every formal military program.

5. The Republic Day Theme

Each year, the Republic Day parade has a theme that is showcased through various states' tableaux and government department displays. The theme for 2025 is "Swarnim Bharat – Virasat aur Vikas" (Golden India – Heritage and Development). This theme will highlight India’s progress in areas like technology, infrastructure, and cultural heritage.

6. The Parade Route

The grand Republic Day parade begins at Raisina Hill near Rashtrapati Bhavan (the President’s House). The parade marches along Kartavya Path, passing India Gate, and ends at the historic Red Fort, marking a journey of national pride.

7. Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and the Constitution

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution, played a crucial role in drafting the document. This document replaced the Government of India Act of 1935 and established India as a republic.

8. The First Republic Day Celebration

The first Republic Day celebrations took place on January 26, 1950, at Irwin Stadium (now known as Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium) in New Delhi. Over 100 aircraft and 3,000 Indian military personnel participated in the event, making it a grand affair.

9. National Bravery Awards

On Republic Day, the National Bravery Awards are announced. These awards recognize children who have shown exceptional courage, whether it be saving lives or standing up against injustice. These young heroes are honored for their bravery in front of the nation.

10. Padma Awards Announcement

The Padma Awards, one of India’s highest civilian honors, are announced on the eve of Republic Day and are presented later in a grand ceremony by the President of India. These awards recognize individuals who have made significant contributions to the nation in various fields like arts, science, education, and social work.

Republic Day is a day full of pride and celebration, honoring India’s history, achievements, and progress. As we prepare for the 76th Republic Day, these lesser-known facts remind us of the importance and rich heritage of this special day.