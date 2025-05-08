REET Results 2025: Check your Results now!

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will publish the Rajasthan Elementary Education Test (REET) result 2025 on May 8, 2025, at 3:15 pm. The applicants who took the exam can download their results from the official board website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

How to Check REET 2025 Result

To see the result, applicants can go through the steps below:

Go to the Rajasthan Board website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on the "REET 2025 Result" link on the front page.

Enter roll number and date of birth.

Click on the "Submit" button.

Your result will be displayed on the screen, which can be downloaded or printed.

Bonus Marks

Rajasthan Board has published the answer key of REET Level-1 and Level-2 exams on March 25. Bonus marks will be awarded to candidates for some questions. In a few instances, two options have been deemed correct, and candidates who have not marked either of the two options will be awarded marks.

Record Number of Participants

This year, the maximum number of candidates appeared for the REET exam. There were 14,29,822 candidates for the exam, 3,46,625 candidates for Level-1 (Primary Teacher), 9,68,501 candidates for Level-2 (Upper Primary Teacher), and 1,14,696 candidates for both levels.

Candidates are instructed to have their roll numbers with them to verify their results. The official declaration of the result will be done by Board Administrator, Mahesh Chandra Sharma.

