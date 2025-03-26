Ramadan 2025 Roza Schedule: 29 or 30 Days of Fasting? Eid-ul-Fitr Celebrations

The sacred month of Ramadan, a time of fasting and spiritual contemplation for Muslims across the globe, began in India on March 2, 2025. Throughout the month, the excitement for Eid-ul-Fitr, a festival that celebrates the culmination of Ramadan, mounts.

Eid-ul-Fitr Date: When Is It Celebrated?

The date of Eid-ul-Fitr is calculated on the basis of the appearance of the crescent moon, and it usually appears on March 30 or March 31. This moon appearance not only determines the last day of Ramadan but also determines the date when Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated.

Realizing the Significance of Ramadan

Ramadan, a fasting month, forbids Muslims from eating or drinking from sunrise to sunset. The number of fasts may be 29 or 30, depending on the sighting of the crescent moon. This is because the lunar calendar relies on moon sightings.

Regional Variations in Ramadan Start Date

The beginning date of Ramadan varies by region, and nations such as Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Pakistan start the holy month a day in advance of India.

Taraweeh Prayers: A Special Feature of Ramadan

While Muslims keep fast, special prayers such as Taraweeh are performed along with night prayers. These prayers, involving the recitation of the Quran, begin a day before Ramadan and end a day prior to Eid-ul-Fitr.

Eid-ul-Fitr Celebrations: A Celebratory Occasion

Special morning prayers, greeted by the people with exchange of sweets and best wishes between relatives and friends characterize Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations.

Eid-ul-Fitr Date Announcement: Expectations

While it is still not known with certainty what the date of Eid-ul-Fitr will be, it is predicted to fall either on March 31 or April 1. The date usually comes out through announcements made in Gulf nations, while Eid falls a day after in India.

As the sacred month of Ramadan unfolds, Muslims across the globe wait with bated breath for the onset of Eid-ul-Fitr, a festive celebration that unites families and communities in merriment.

