Raksha Bandhan 2025: Best Time to tie Rakhi tomorrow, August 9!

Raksha Bandhan, a sacred Hindu festival, will be observed on Saturday, August 9, 2025, with the auspicious time for tying the rakhi from 5:47 AM to 1:24 PM. This sacred festival is celebrated with utmost fervor throughout India and serves as a day when siblings can bond together. Raksha Bandhan is observed on the full moon day of the month of Shraavan and forms an integral part of Hindu tradition.

Importance of Raksha Bandhan

The words "Raksha Bandhan" literally mean "bond of protection" and represent the love, care, and protection the brother and sister share. Sisters fasten a sacred thread, referred to as a rakhi, on their brother's wrist on this day to show their love and devotion for their brother's happiness and prosperity. The brothers vow to take care of and safeguard their sisters and reward them with symbols of love and affection.

Muhurat Time for Raksha Bandhan 2025

The ideal time for tying the rakhi on Raksha Bandhan 2025 is during Aparahna time, which falls in the late afternoon. In case this time is not available, the Pradosh time can be the next option. Tying the rakhi during Bhadra time should be avoided as it is said to be an inauspicious time for favorable activities.

Celebrating Raksha Bandhan

Raksha Bandhan is the day when families come together to rejoice at the bond between sisters and brothers. The sisters are doing aarti, applying tilak on the brother's forehead, and placing the rakhi on their wrist. The brothers, in turn, give tokens of love and gratitude to their sisters, vowing to protect and care for them.

Raksha Bandhan Traditions

The festival of Raksha Bandhan is traditional and mythological. Legend has it that Lord Krishna and Draupadi had a special relationship, and the festival is usually linked to their tale. The festival is about the love, devotion, and relationship of brothers and sisters and is celebrated with passion throughout the nation.

Raksha Bandhan 2025 is going to be a special one, commemorating the holy relationship between brother and sister. With its deep-rooted traditions, mythology, and value, the celebration is a testament to the superiority of sibling love and care. So, set your calendars on 9th August 2025 and prepare to celebrate the indestructible relationship between brothers and sisters!

