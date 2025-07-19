Rajasthan Rains: Shocking Visuals Emerge from Flood-Hit Ajmer

Shocking visuals from Ajmer have surfaced on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), showing the impact of relentless rains that continue to batter the region.

Several districts across Rajasthan, including Ajmer, Pushkar, Bundi, Sawai Madhopur, and Pali, are facing flood-like conditions as heavy rainfall has led to overflowing rivers, drains, and dams, resulting in widespread waterlogging and severe disruptions to road and communication networks.

The deluge has once again highlighted poor urban planning and inadequate drainage systems in many parts of the state. With water levels rising rapidly, connectivity to several villages has been cut off, and residential areas are submerged, with water reaching up to two feet inside homes.

Dozens of families have spent sleepless nights, trying to safeguard their belongings and ensure their safety. Rescue and relief operations are underway, with local authorities working around the clock to provide aid and restore normalcy.

One particularly disturbing video from Ajmer has gone viral, capturing the dangerous conditions in real time. The clip shows a young man being swept away by rainwater on a major arterial road. As bystanders shout in alarm, a man at a nearby eatery manages to pull the youth to safety just in time.

In another video, vehicles can be seen floating down waterlogged streets, further emphasizing the intensity of the situation.

The heaviest rainfall was recorded in Nainwa (Bundi district), which received 234 mm. In response to the weather emergency, all schools in Kota, Baran, Jhalawar, Ajmer, Bundi, and Rajsamand were shut on Saturday.

Rajasthan continues to receive heavy rainfall due to the influence of an active monsoon trough, which is currently aligned near its normal position at mean sea level.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a depression over northwest Madhya Pradesh and adjoining southwest Uttar Pradesh has moved in a west-northwest direction and was centered at 8:30 AM IST on July 19, 2025, over northwest and adjoining northeast Rajasthan.

As per IMD data, the depression was located approximately 50 km west-southwest of Sikar and 90 km south-southwest of Churu.

The system is expected to continue moving west-northwestwards across northwest Rajasthan and gradually weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area over the next 12 hours.