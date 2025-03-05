Rajasthan Government Holidays in March: 14 Days of Holidays

The month of March is expected to bring joy and relaxation to government employees in Rajasthan, with a total of 14 days of holidays lined up. This includes four consecutive days of holidays during the Holi festival, which falls on March 13-16.

As per the holiday calendar, government offices in Rajasthan will be closed on the following dates:

March 1 and 2 (Saturday and Sunday)

March 8 and 9 (Saturday and Sunday)

March 13 (Holi/ Holika Dahan)

March 14 (Dhulandi)

March 15 and 16 (Saturday and Sunday)

March 22 and 23 (Saturday and Sunday)

March 28 (Jamaatulvida, optional)

March 29 and 30 (Saturday and Sunday)

March 31 (Cheti Chand and Eid)

These festivals are likely to leave a major impact on tourism, markets, and Holi festivities in the state. With the festive season approaching, markets are likely to see a boom in sales of Holi-related products like colours, gulal, pichkari, sweets, gujiya, dry fruits, and new clothes.

Government officials can utilize these holidays by spending time with friends and family and celebrating the festive season. But it is necessary to finish all pending tasks before the holidays so that there is no inconvenience in the future.

Overall, the month of March will be a time filled with excitement and relaxation for government officials in Rajasthan, full of chances to unwind and enjoy themselves.

Also read: March 5 Holiday or not?