Raipur Elections February 2025: Public Holidays Announced on February 11, 17, 20!

In Raipur, the three-tier Panchayat and the urban bodies elections have triggered a spate of public holidays in February. This means that government offices, colleges, and institutions will have to shut their doors on specified dates.

The first of these significant elections is the Municipal Corporation election, which will be held on February 11, 2025. As a result, this date will be a government holiday. It will provide the opportunity for the citizens to cast their votes for the representatives of the urban body.

The three-tier Panchayat elections will be conducted in three phases, besides the urban body elections. Government holidays have been declared on February 17 and 20 as well, because of the voting that will take place on those days. Holidays are declared on these days so that all the eligible voters get an opportunity to exercise their democratic rights.

However, the final phase of Panchayat elections will be held on February 23, a Sunday. As it coincides with a weekend, there won't be a separate public holiday declared for the same.

The above measures are a part of all other measures that have been taken for conducting elections in the state with ease and without any mess. Government offices, colleges, and all other institutions will remain closed on February 11, 17, and 20 since the elections are happening.

