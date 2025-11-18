Railway Group D 2025 Admit Card & City Slip: Released or Not? Check Status Here

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is likely to release the Group D (CEN 08/2024) admit card and city intimation slip today, November 16, ahead of the examinations scheduled to begin tomorrow, November 17, 2025. Candidates can check and download both documents from the RRB Chandigarh official website – rrbcd.gov.in.

Applicants can also verify the release status through their RRB login credentials by visiting the application portal rrbapply.gov.in and logging in with their registered mobile number and password.

Delay in Admit Card & City Slip Release

As per the schedule, the city slip was expected 10 days before the exam and the admit card four days prior. However, both have been delayed and are now expected to be released shortly, considering the CBT begins tomorrow.

RRB Group D Exam 2025: Steps to Download Admit Card & City Slip

Visit the official RRB website. rrbcd.gov.in.

On the homepage, go to the “Candidate Corner” section.

Click on “CEN 08/2024”.

Enter your registration number and date of birth.

Download your city intimation slip and admit card.

Exam Pattern for Railway Group D 2025

Mode: Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Duration: 90 minutes

Total Questions: 100

Marking Scheme:

+1 mark for every correct answer

–⅓ negative marking for every incorrect answer

Subjects Covered:

Mathematics

General Intelligence & Reasoning

General Science

General Awareness & Current Affairs

RRB Group D: Over 1 Crore Applications Received

The Group D recruitment continues to be one of India’s largest exams, with over 1.08 crore applicants vying for various positions under CEN 08/2024. The Mumbai region received the maximum applications at 15.59 lakh.

A total of 32,438 vacancies have been announced across regions. The posts include:

Track Maintainer Grade-IV

Assistant Pointsman

Technical roles in Electrical, Mechanical, and Signal & Telecommunication departments