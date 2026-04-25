Raghav Chadha Resigns from AAP, Joins BJP with 6 MPs

In a major political development, Raghav Chadha has resigned from the Aam Aadmi Party, marking a significant shift in national politics. The Rajya Sabha MP announced his decision on April 24, 2026, following growing differences with the party leadership.

He was not alone in this move, as six other Rajya Sabha MPs, including Sandeep Pathak and Ashok Mittal, also quit the party. Soon after resigning, the group decided to join the Bharatiya Janata Part (BJP), indicating a major political realignment.

The development is being seen as a big setback for AAP, especially in the Rajya Sabha, where the party’s strength is likely to be affected. Reports suggest that internal tensions and disagreements within the party had been building for some time, eventually leading to this decision.

Political observers say the move could strengthen the BJP’s position in the upper house while raising questions about unity within AAP. The sudden exit of multiple MPs has sparked strong reactions across political circles and is expected to have an impact on future political strategies.

Overall, the resignation of Raghav Chadha and other MPs marks a significant moment in Indian politics, with potential implications for both parties in the coming months.