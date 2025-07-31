Racist Attacks Surge in Ireland: Indian Man Brutally Assaulted by Teenagers in Dublin

Santhosh Yadav, an Indian-origin entrepreneur and multimodal AI scientist, was brutally assaulted in Dublin, Ireland, in what he described as a racist and unprovoked attack.

In a detailed LinkedIn post, Santhosh recounted the harrowing incident and urged the Government of Ireland, the Embassy of India in Dublin, India’s Ministry of External Affairs, and Indian Ambassador to Ireland Akhilesh Mishra to take immediate action.

“After dinner, while walking near my apartment, I was attacked from behind by a group of six teenagers,” he wrote. “They snatched and broke my glasses and then beat me relentlessly on the head, face, neck, chest, arms, and legs—leaving me bleeding on the pavement.”

Terming it a racially motivated assault, Santhosh said he managed to call the Garda, Ireland’s national police, and was later taken by ambulance to Blanchardstown Hospital. Doctors confirmed a fractured cheekbone. He has been referred to specialist care.

The 32-year-old scientist emphasized that this was not an isolated case. He said attacks on Indian men and other minorities have been rising across Dublin—particularly on buses, in housing estates, and on public streets.

“There is no action being taken against these perpetrators. They remain free and emboldened to strike again,” he said. “We deserve to feel safe. We deserve to walk the streets without fear.”

Speaking to local media, Santhosh revealed that the teenagers may have used a chain as a weapon. He said the assault lasted approximately three minutes before the group fled.

A data scientist who moved to Dublin in 2021, Santhosh also expressed fear about continuing to live in the city. An only child, he lost his father at a young age and his mother remains in India. “I pay 40% in taxes, and yet I was left to face such trauma without protection,” he said.

He also accused local law enforcement of not taking the incident seriously.

The attack comes just days after a 40-year-old Indian man was beaten and stripped by a teenage gang in Tallaght, another suburb of Dublin. Reports indicate that the same gang has stabbed at least four Indian men and another individual in the face over the past four days.

The growing number of such incidents has raised serious concerns among the Indian community and other minority groups in Ireland, prompting urgent calls for action and accountability.

Racist attacks against Indians have been rampant in several countries. Recently, an Indian-origin man, Saurabh Anand (33), was brutally attacked by a group of teenagers in Melbourne, Australia, leaving him with life-threatening injuries, including a nearly severed hand that was later reattached by doctors.

The teenagers attacked Saurabh with a machete, stabbing him in the shoulder and back, which caused multiple broken bones and a fractured spine. Recalling the traumatic incident, he said, “All I remember is the pain, and my hand was hanging by a thread.”