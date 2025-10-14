Punjab Holidays 2025: Is Vishwakarma Day a Public Holiday?

As the festive season gains momentum and Diwali preparations brighten homes across Punjab, the state is also marking Vishwakarma Day with reverence and joy. The Punjab government has declared the occasion a public holiday, allowing citizens to honor Lord Vishwakarma, the divine creator and celestial architect worshipped by artisans and industrial workers.

Honoring the Divine Craftsman

Vishwakarma Day is devoted to Lord Vishwakarma, regarded as the god of architecture, craftsmanship, and engineering. The day holds special importance for those employed in industries, factories, workshops, and construction sectors. Workers and professionals celebrate by performing rituals and offering prayers to their tools, machines, and instruments — seeking blessings for prosperity, precision, and protection in their work.

Across Punjab, schools, government offices, and many private institutions remain closed, enabling people to participate in community prayers and celebrations with family.

Traditions and Celebrations Across Punjab

The observance of Vishwakarma Day goes beyond worship — it also serves as a tribute to the skilled workforce that drives industrial and economic progress. Many companies and manufacturing units hold small ceremonies where machines and equipment are cleaned, decorated, and worshipped.

Engineers, craftsmen, and factory workers join together in acts of devotion, blending faith with their daily profession. These rituals symbolize gratitude and a fresh start before the new work cycle begins.

A Spiritual Prelude to Diwali

As Diwali approaches, markets across Punjab are already bustling with energy — from colorful decorations to festive sweets. Amid this busy atmosphere, Vishwakarma Day adds a spiritual dimension to the celebrations. Many families and businesses consider this day an ideal time to perform rituals and seek divine favor for smooth operations and prosperity in the coming year.

By celebrating Vishwakarma Day just before Diwali, devotees believe they invite both divine skill and wealth into their homes and workplaces.

Symbol of Skill and Devotion

The observance of Vishwakarma Day in Punjab not only honors a divine figure but also highlights the vital role of artisans, engineers, and laborers in society. The public holiday gives everyone — from factory workers to office employees — a moment to pause, reflect, and express gratitude for the skills that sustain livelihoods and fuel progress.

In essence, the celebration blends spirituality with craftsmanship, reinforcing the timeless belief that work done with devotion leads to prosperity and harmony.

Also read: Diwali 2025 School Holidays: AP, Telangana, UP, Bihar, Rajasthan Announce Festive Break