Punjab Declares July 31 Gazetted Holiday to Honour Shaheed Udham Singh

The Punjab government has declared a public holiday on July 31 to commemorate the martyrdom anniversary of freedom fighter Shaheed Udham Singh.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) state president and cabinet minister Aman Arora announced that the day, which was earlier observed as a restricted holiday, will now be treated as a gazetted holiday across the state to honour the revolutionary’s legacy.

According to the official notification, all government offices, boards, corporations, and educational institutions in Punjab will remain closed on this day.

Arora, who was accompanied by AAP Jalalabad MLA Jagdeep Kamboj Goldy, also shared that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has written to the Central government, requesting that the Patiala–Bhawanigarh stretch of the national highway be named after Shaheed Udham Singh.