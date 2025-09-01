Pune Holiday List 2025: Gauri Pujan on September 1 Declared Holiday

The Divisional Commissioner of Pune Division, Dr. Chandrakant Pulkundwar, has declared September 1, 2025, as a holiday for Gauri Pujan in all government and semi-government offices, along with schools across Pune district. The announcement is part of the official list of local holidays for the year 2025.

The order has been issued under the provisions of the Government Resolution of the General Administration Department dated March 14, 1983. Apart from Gauri Pujan, two more important local holidays have been confirmed for this year.

As per the notification, the holidays in Pune district are as follows:

Gauri Pujan – Monday, September 1, 2025

Ghatasthapana – Monday, September 22, 2025

Narak Chaturdashi – Monday, October 20, 2025

These festival holidays have been recognized to enable employees and students to actively participate in traditional and cultural celebrations in the region.

