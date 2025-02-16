Public Holiday on February 17 in Raipur for Panchayat Elections

A public holiday will be observed in Raipur on Monday, 17 February, due to the three-tier panchayat elections. Schools, colleges, and government offices in the areas where elections are being held will remain closed on this day. The government has issued this order to ensure smooth voting during the elections.

The General Administration Department’s notification specifies that this public holiday will apply only to areas where voting is taking place. In regions of Raipur not involved in the elections, schools and colleges will function as usual.

The three-tier panchayat elections in Raipur will be conducted in three phases, with voting on 17, 20, and 23 February. Election results will be announced immediately after voting for the District Panchayat on 23 February.

This holiday is meant to ensure smooth voting in Raipur, while other regions will not be affected. Voting for the first phase will occur on 17 February, with all arrangements in place to ensure a peaceful election day.