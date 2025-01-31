Public Holiday Declared on 3 February in Allahabad: Courts and Schools Closed

Recently, the Unnao district judge proclaimed a public holiday on 3 February on an order by the Allahabad High Court. The respective courts will not be functioning, and school operations in two districts will be at a halt also on 3 February. Such information can be derived from a holiday table that was released recently by the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Council Prayagraj.

3rd February is one of the holidays many government employees enjoy in February. The district judge declared five local holidays. They include Basant Panchami on the 3rd of February, Holi on the 15th of March, Durga Ashtami on the 30th of September, Baravafat on the 6th of September, and Guru Nanak Jayanti on the 5th of November.

It is to be noted that in 2025, most of the important holidays are on the second Saturday or Sunday, and hence the employees will not be able to enjoy those holidays. However, to compensate for this, additional holidays have been declared. For example, a holiday has been declared on 22 October instead of 26 January Republic Day, and on 23 October instead of 6 April Ramnavami.

Schools will remain closed for two days in February. The first holiday is Sant Ravidas Jayanti on 12 February, and the second holiday is Mahashivratri on 26 February. These holidays will be a great relief for the students, as they can enjoy their time, relax, and recharge.

Overall, the public holiday declared on 3 February is just one of the many holidays that employees and students can look forward to in February. With more holidays announced to complement holidays falling on weekends, it seems like a good month for those looking to take a break.

