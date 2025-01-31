Kanwaljit Singh reveals which long-standing dream his new OTT series allowed him to fulfill

Mumbai, Jan 31 (IANS) Actor Kanwaljit Singh, who is gearing up for his upcoming streaming title, 'Bada Naam Karenge', has spoken about his long standing dream which he got to fulfill after his journey of more than 5 decades in cinema. The actor shared that the series allowed him to realise his dream of working with Rajshri Productions.

'Bada Naam Karenge', touches upon the theme of love that challenges expectations and redefines what it means to be a family. It’s a beautiful reminder that true love is found not just in the rituals, but in the deep connection between two hearts.

Talking about the series, the actor said, "I have been in the industry for over 40 years, and working with Rajshri Productions has always been a dream. I’ve admired their work, values, and commitment to storytelling. Being a part of this project now feels surreal. Anand Raathi is a complex character, full of love, wisdom, and values. He’s the glue that holds the family together, and I’m honored to play this role".

He further mentioned, "This is a story that will touch your heart, make you laugh, and maybe even bring a tear to your eye. It’s about love, family, and values. I’m proud to be a part of it and hope the audience loves it as much as I do."

In the series, Kanwaljeet steps into the pivotal role of Anand Raathi. The series is produced by Rajshri Productions, with Sooraj R. Barjatya serving as the showrunner.

The series also stars Ritik Ghanshani, Ayesha Kaduskar, Kanwaljeet Singh, Alka Amin, Rajesh Jais, Chitrali Lokesh, Deepika Amin, Jameel Khan, Rajesh Tailang, Anjana Sukhani, Sadhika Sayal, Gyanendra Tripathi, Priyamvada Kant, Omm Dubey, and Bhavesh Babani, among others.

Directed by Palash Vaswani, 'Bada Naam Karenge' is set to stream from February 7 on Sony LIV.

