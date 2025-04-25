Pahalgam Attack: Pakistan Minister Admits to Supporting Terror, Warns India’s Actions Could Trigger War

India's moves following the Pahalgam terror attack could lead to an “all-out war” between the two neighbouring countries, warned Pakistan's defence minister Khawaja Asif while speaking during an interview with Sky News.

Asserting that the Pakistan military was prepared for any eventuality, he remarked, “The world should be worried about the prospect of a full-scale conflict involving the two nations, which both have nuclear weapons.”

Asked about Pakistan facing the accusation of funding terror, Khawaja Asif made a shocking admission and said, “We have been doing this dirty work for the United States and West, including Britain, for 3 decades.”

He added, “That was a mistake and we suffered for that.”

Hoping that the issue is resolved through negotiations, he said, “If things get wrong, there could be a tragic outcome of this confrontation.”

Pakistan is reportedly mulling over withdrawing from the 1965 Tashkent Declaration as tensions rise between India and Pakistan following the terrorist attack in the Baisaran Valley of Pahalgam in Kashmir.

The Resistance Force, a faction of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, has claimed responsibility for the attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people.

India has repeatedly accused Pakistan of harbouring terrorist organizations.

In response to the terror strike, India first initiated diplomatic action such as suspending the Indus Water Treaty, which governs the Indus River System. As many as 240 million people in Pakistan could be affected if water from the Indus, Jhelum and Chenab – subsidiaries of the Indus River – is either stopped or diverted.

In retaliation, Pakistan suspended all bilateral agreements with India including the Simla Agreement 1972, which marked the end of the 1971 war.