Price of EVs will be at par with petrol vehicles in 6 months, says Gadkari

In its efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, the central government has initiated several steps to replace fossil fuels with sustainable energy sources.

In his latest push to promote the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs), Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari announced that the price of EVs will be on par with that of petrol vehicles within the next six months.

EVs are typically more expensive than petrol vehicles due to the high cost of battery packs. However, government incentives and policies, along with lower maintenance and fuel costs, make EVs a preferable option for many. Nevertheless, several experts advise buyers to carefully assess the economic viability of each option, considering factors such as frequency of use, distance travelled, availability of charging infrastructure, and personal preferences.

Speaking at the Expo, Gadkari also highlighted the government's policy focus on import substitution, cost-effectiveness, pollution reduction, and indigenous production. He stressed the importance of improving the country’s infrastructure to position India as the third-largest economy in the world.

He announced that the construction of the 212-km Delhi-Dehradun access-controlled expressway will be completed in the next three months and added, “We are working on mass rapid transport powered by electricity.”

"By building better roads, we can reduce our logistics costs," he continued.

Gadkari concluded by asserting that the future of the country's economy is bright, and the government remains committed to developing smart cities and smart transport systems.