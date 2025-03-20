OYO 2.0 Changes the Game in Hyderabad’s Lodging Sector

Hyderabad, March 2025: OYO's demand in Hyderabad has surged, with the company rapidly expanding its presence across the city. Recent surveys confirm this growing trend, with OYO rooms now available from the narrow lanes of Old City to the Outer Ring Road (ORR). Small lodges are also being listed on the platform, offering rooms at affordable prices starting from ₹500 per night.

OYO has transformed basic accommodations into luxurious spaces, attracting young travelers with social media promotions. The company’s strategic approach includes designing rooms that appeal to modern tastes and offering budget-friendly stays for those looking for a quick getaway. With this innovative model, OYO is not only tapping into the city's growing demand for affordable stays but also capturing the attention of youth eager for comfort and style at a low cost.

As a result, OYO is carving out a strong foothold in Hyderabad’s hospitality industry, offering convenience and affordability.