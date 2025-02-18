OTT Content Regulation Discussed in Parliamentary Committee Meeting

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology recently met with executives from major OTT platforms like JioStar, Amazon Prime Video, and Netflix to discuss concerns about 'vulgar' content. The meeting, held in Bengaluru, was chaired by Nishikant Dubey and attended by officials from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

During the meeting, the committee raised issues about the type of content being streamed on OTT platforms. They discussed the challenges faced by OTT platforms, including the use of artificial intelligence and the need for better content regulation. The committee also sought feedback on how OTT platforms handle content deemed inappropriate for Indian audiences.

According to industry sources, the committee asked OTT platforms for their views on the increasing amount of content that is seen as vulgar or inappropriate. In response, the platforms explained that they are already following self-regulation and have parental control guidelines to ensure content meets certain standards. They expressed concern that additional regulations would hurt the growth of the OTT industry.

One source explained, “We informed the committee that OTT platforms are already self-regulated. Adding more regulations would only limit the industry’s potential. We also discussed how AI is used to monitor content but highlighted concerns over potential misuse.” The platforms further explained that they work to provide content that caters to different age groups while respecting India's cultural sensitivities.

The meeting was also attended by representatives from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), the Indian Motion Picture Producers’ Association (IMPPA), and the Motion Picture Association (MPA). These organizations were invited to provide feedback on how to address challenges faced by OTT content. While the platforms were open to suggestions, they were wary of government intervention, fearing it could complicate business operations.

In 2024, the Indian government took strong action by banning 18 OTT services for publishing content deemed obscene, vulgar, or pornographic. Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, L. Murugan, confirmed that these platforms were banned due to their harmful content. In addition, the government blocked 19 websites, 10 apps, and 57 social media accounts associated with the banned platforms.

Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Minister for Information and Broadcasting, emphasized the importance of aligning OTT content with India’s cultural values. He acknowledged that India’s cultural sensitivities are different from the regions where these platforms were created, which is why stronger laws are necessary. He encouraged the committee to focus on this issue and find a balanced solution.

Earlier, in December 2024, a meeting chaired by Nishikant Dubey brought together MPs Priyanka Chaturvedi, S. Niranjan Reddy, and Karthikeya Sharma, as well as officials from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. They discussed ways to address vulgarity in OTT content and find solutions that balance content freedom with cultural sensitivity.

Despite the calls for regulation, OTT platforms argue that they cannot be treated the same as traditional media. One platform representative stated, “Traditional media regulations cannot apply to OTT, which is a modern, curated content medium.” They also pointed out that OTT platforms have invested heavily in local content, with a significant portion of entertainment spending directed towards pay TV, excluding movies and sports.

While OTT platforms have taken steps to regulate themselves, there remains ongoing debate about the need for more stringent rules to manage content and protect cultural values in India. As the industry grows, the balance between content freedom and regulation will be a key topic of discussion.