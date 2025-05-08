Operation Sindoor: India Thwarts Pakistani Missile and Drone Attack on 15 Locations

The Indian Army on Thursday stated that Pakistan’s attempt to target 15 regions across northern and Western India was successfully thwarted.

In a press note released by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) on May 8 (Thursday), the Army said: “On the night of May 7 and 8, Pakistan attempted to engage several military targets in Northern and Western India, including Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj, using drones and missiles. These were neutralised by the Integrated Counter UAS Grid and Air Defence systems. The debris from these attacks is now being recovered from multiple locations, confirming the Pakistani offensive.”

In retaliation, the Indian Armed Forces targeted air defence radars and systems at multiple locations in Pakistan, including the neutralisation of an air defence system in Lahore.

The Army noted that India’s response was in the same domain and with equal intensity.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has intensified unprovoked firing across the Line of Control, deploying mortars and heavy-calibre artillery in Kupwara, Baramulla, Uri, Poonch, Mendhar, and Rajouri sectors of Jammu and Kashmir. This compelled India to respond and bring the hostile fire to a halt.

The Army further reported that 16 innocent civilians, including three women and five children, lost their lives due to Pakistani shelling.

It has also been learnt that Pakistan used China-supplied Beyond Visual Range (BVR) missiles in its attempted strikes. However, India’s S-400 air defence system successfully intercepted and neutralised the threat.

The Indian Armed Forces reiterated their commitment to non-escalation—provided this stance is respected by the Pakistani military.

Following the launch of Operation Sindoor, India had emphasized that its retaliatory strikes were focused, measured, and non-escalatory. It was specifically stated that Pakistani military establishments had not been targeted, and it was reiterated that any attack on military targets in India would invite a suitable and proportionate response.