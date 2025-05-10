Operation Sindoor: Five top JeM and LeT Commanders Killed

India launched Operation Sindoor in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people, on May 7. The Indian Armed Forces targeted terrorist camps of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Hizbul Mujahideen in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Minister for Defence Rajnath Singh had informed the nation that as many as 100 terrorists were killed in the precision attacks. Some of the key terrorists executed in the operation were:

Mohammad Yusuf Azhar

Also known as Ustad Ji, Mohd Salim, Ghosi Sahab, Yusuf Azhar is the brother-in-law of Masood Azhar. He handled weapons training for JeM and was involved in multiple terrorist attacks in Jammu & Kashmir.

Khalid

A key LeT operative, who also goes by the alias Abu Akash, was involved in multiple terrorist attacks in Jammu & Kashmir and engaged in weapons smuggling from Afghanistan.

Mohammad Hassan Khan

He is the son of Mufti Asghar Khan Kashmiri, the operational commander of JeM in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. He played a significant role in coordinating terrorist attacks in Jammu & Kashmir.

Hafiz Muhammed Jameel

A senior figure in JeM, involved in orchestrating attacks against Indian targets.

Mudassar Khadian Khas

An operative associated with JeM, involved in planning and executing terror activities in the region.