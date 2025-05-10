India-Pakistan War: Telangana Students Rush to Evacuate Border States

As relations between India and Pakistan keep worsening, Telangana students who are in pursuit of higher studies in border states are in a hurry to get back to their hometowns. The recent aerial attacks by drones, missiles, and aircraft along the borders have instilled panic and uncertainty among students and parents.

Places such as Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, and Rajasthan have been experiencing heavy shelling and explosions, and thus, students have been calling for immediate help. Telangana Bhavan has also established a separate control room to address the grievances of troubled students and those who have come to North Indian states for work or other reasons.

SOS Calls and Safe Evacuations

The control room received approximately 30 SOS calls from students and others in need. Eight Telangana students of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jammu have so far reached Telangana Bhawan in Delhi safely. Students belonging to Lovely Professional University in Jalandhar and Jammu have also arrived at the Telangana Bhawan.

Support and Assistance

Telangana Bhavan Resident Commissioner, Dr. Gaurav Uppal, has been speaking with students and inquiring about their condition. Telangana Bhavan is offering free accommodation and food facilities to citizens returning from neighboring states. Medical camps have been set up to offer instant health check-ups and treatment.

Contact Details

Telangana residents requiring help can contact the following phone numbers:

Landline: 011-23380556

Vandhana, Resident Commissioner Private Secretary: 9871999044

Haider Ali Naqvi, Personal Assistant, Resident Commissioner: 9971387500

G Rakshith Naik, Liaison Officer: 9643723157

CH Chakravarthy, Public Relation Officer: 9949351270

The Telangana Bhavan is toiling day and night to arrange the safe transportation of students and other people from border states to Delhi. With poor availability of transportation and roads closed, the authorities are making efforts with district administrations for safe passage.

