Onam Festival Tragedy: Kerala Assembly Assistant Librarian Dies on Stage

In a tragic turn of events, a 45-year-old man collapsed and died while performing a dance on stage during Onam celebrations organized by the Kerala Legislative Assembly.

The deceased, identified as Junais, was employed as an assistant librarian with the Assembly. A native of Wayanad, he had earlier served as the personal assistant to former MLA PV Anwar.

According to eyewitnesses, Junais was actively participating in a cultural program when he suddenly fell unconscious mid-performance. Although he was rushed to the General Hospital without delay, doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media, drawing widespread shock and sorrow. In the footage, Junais is seen dancing energetically before collapsing unexpectedly. Initially, his co-performers continued the act, unaware of the gravity of the situation. Moments later, members of the audience rushed to his aid. The exact cause of death is yet to be confirmed by medical authorities.

This is not the first such incident to come to light in recent weeks. In August, a woman named Jeeva collapsed and died while dancing on stage at a wedding reception in Mamallapuram, Tamil Nadu. Despite being rushed to hospital, she too was declared dead on arrival.

The sudden rise in such cases has sparked concerns over the growing number of unexpected cardiac arrests during physical activities. Experts suggest regular health check-ups and awareness about heart health as crucial preventive measures.