October 9 Bank Holiday or not in India?

As Thursday, 9th October 2025, draws near, customers are inquiring if banks will open or close. As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar, 9th October 2025 is not a bank holiday. Banks in the country will function as usual to make available uninterrupted banking and financial services to the customers.

While a few regions are currently experiencing weather-related school closures, banks will function normally in all states and union territories. There are no official or regional observances listed under the RBI’s Negotiable Instruments Act for this date.

Regular Banking Operations on October 9

Government and private sector banks like SBI, HDFC, ICICI, PNB, Axis Bank, and others will be functional on October 9. Online banking services like mobile banking, UPI transactions, and ATM withdrawals will also be available as usual.

Customers can go to the nearby bank branch for common services like cash deposits, withdrawals, cheque clearance, and other money transactions.

October 2025 Bank Holidays List (As per RBI)

Here is a state-wise list of significant bank holidays in October 2025 according to the RBI calendar. The holidays can vary from state to state based on local festivals and regional observances:

October 2, 2025 (Thursday) – Gandhi Jayanti / Dussehra – Holiday across the country

October 3, 2025 (Friday) – Durga Puja (Maha Navami) – Observed in West Bengal, Odisha, Tripura, and Assam

October 4, 2025 (Saturday) – Durga Puja (Vijaya Dashami) – Regional holiday in several eastern states

October 11, 2025 (Saturday) – Second Saturday – All banks closed

October 12, 2025 (Sunday) – Weekly Holiday – All banks closed

October 20, 2025 (Monday) – Diwali / Deepavali – Holiday in most states, including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, and Gujarat

October 25, 2025 (Saturday) – Fourth Saturday – All banks closed

October 26, 2025 (Sunday) – Weekly Holiday – Banks are closed

Conclusion

October 9, 2025, will be a regular banking day across India. Customers can carry out their financial transactions at both physical branches and through online modes without any disruption. The next scheduled bank holiday will fall on October 11, 2025, marking the Second Saturday of the month.

Staying informed about the RBI’s official holiday list ensures that individuals and businesses can plan their financial activities efficiently throughout the festive season.

Also read: Diwali 2025 School Holidays in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh