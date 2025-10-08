Diwali 2025 School Holidays in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

With the festival of lights approaching, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh students and parents are gearing up for the Diwali break. Schools in both the states will be closed on Monday, October 20, 2025, to enable students and teachers to celebrate Diwali with their families.

This holiday season is an opportunity for students to unwind, engage in cultural celebrations, and take a rest from their learning schedules. Teachers and members of staff also enjoy the holiday, which gives them time to celebrate and bond with their families.

Though the Diwali holiday on October 20 is certain, the government can declare other holidays for students within the next few days based on local needs or regional festivities. Parents and students are requested to monitor official announcements and school updates for the latest information on any additional holidays.

The Diwali festival holiday coming up is a chance for students to refresh themselves, participate in cultural practices, and indulge in the light festival. Schools are to have regular classes after the holiday, except if additional holidays are officially announced.

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Diwali holidays allow students and teachers to observe the festival while maintaining their academic obligations.

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