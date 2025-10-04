October 4 No bank holiday due to First Saturday!

If you are going to the bank on October 4, 2025, you wonder if the banks are open or closed. The status of the banks is based on the state where you live.

Banks Open in Most States

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar, banks will be open on October 4, 2025, in most states. This is because October 4 falls on the first Saturday of the month, and banks typically operate on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays.

Sikkim Banks Closed

But Sikkim banks will remain shut on 4th October, 2025, as it is the day of Durga Puja (Dasain) celebrations. If you are in Sikkim and need to make banking transactions, you can pre-plan or access digital banking services.

Check with Your Bank

If you are not sure of the bank holiday calendar in your city or state, then it is always best to verify this with your bank. You can go to their website or call them to find out their operating hours.

Digital Banking Services Available

Even if the bank is shut, you can access online banking services such as online banking, mobile banking, and ATMs. These facilities are open 24x7, so you can carry out transactions, check balances, and so on as per your convenience.

Plan Ahead

To save any hassle, organize your banking operations according to this, and utilize the services of digital banking in case your bank is shut. You can also refer to RBI holiday calendar for information on bank holidays for your state.

Also read: October 2025 Bank Holidays in India: List of Holidays and Closures