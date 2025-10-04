October 2025 Bank Holidays in India: List of Holidays and Closures

As the festive period begins, banks throughout India will have a number of holidays during October 2025. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has declared a range of national and regional holidays, along with all second and fourth Saturdays, and all Sundays, as bank holidays.

List of Bank Holidays in October 2025

October 1: Banks in many states like Tripura, Karnataka, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Sikkim, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Nagaland, West Bengal, Bihar, and Jharkhand will remain closed on account of Dussehra, Ayudha Pooja, and Durga Puja festivities.

October 2: Banks in all over India will remain closed to mark Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, Dasara, Vijaya Dashami, Dussehra, Durga Puja, and Janmotsav of Sri Sri Sankardeva.

October 3-4: Sikkim banks will be closed on Durga Puja (Dasain) occasions.

October 6: Banks in West Bengal and Tripura will be closed on the occasion of Lakshmi Puja.

October 7: Banks in Odisha, Karnataka, Chandigarh, and Himachal Pradesh will be on holiday to mark Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti and Kumar Purnima.

October 10: Karva Chauth will be commemorated in Himachal Pradesh, making it a bank holiday.

October 18: Assam banks will be closed for Kati Bihu festival.

October 20: Banks will remain shut in many states, such as Tripura, Gujarat, Mizoram, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Assam, Telangana, Arunachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Nagaland, West Bengal, Delhi, Goa, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, and Andhra Pradesh, on account of Diwali, Naraka Chaturdashi, and Kali Puja.

October 21: The banks will remain closed in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Sikkim, Manipur, Jammu, and Srinagar due to Diwali Amavasya (Laxmi Pujan), Deepawali, and Govardhan Pooja.

October 22: Banks will remain closed in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar for Diwali, Vikram Samvant New Year Day, Govardhan Pooja, Balipadyami, and Laxmi Puja (Diwali).

October 27-28: West Bengal, Bihar, and Jharkhand banks will be on holiday due to celebrations of Chath Puja.

October 31: Gujarat banks will remain closed on account of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birthday.

Impact on Banking Services

While the banks will be closed on these dates, digital services will continue to be accessible, guaranteeing a continuation of banking operations. Clients will be able to use basic services via:

Online and mobile banking for payments, balance inquiry, and bill payment

NEFT and RTGS services

ATM withdrawals and card transactions

Online applications for chequebooks, demand drafts, and account-related services

Planning your banking activities suitably beforehand would be a good idea to avoid any hassle.