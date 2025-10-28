October 28 to 31 Heavy rains in these states; School Holiday likely!

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rain across different regions of the country, such as Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Delhi NCR, from October 28 to 31. A Western Disturbance is likely to cause major changes in the weather, resulting in heavy rain in certain places.

Uttar Pradesh Weather Update

The IMD forecasts heavy rain in 10 districts of Uttar Pradesh, Agra, Firozabad, Etawah, Auraiya, Mainpuri, Jalaun, Jhansi, Mahoba, Lalitpur, and Hamirpur, between October 28 and 31. Citizens are requested to remain vigilant and ready for any inconvenience.

Uttarakhand Weather Update

In Uttarakhand, remote areas of Champawat, Bageshwar, and Pithoragarh districts can receive light to very light rains on October 28. The rest of the districts will be dry between October 29 and 31.

Delhi NCR Weather Update

Delhi and its surroundings will continue to have cloudy skies because of the Western Disturbance. There are chances of very light rain on October 28 and 29, but no warning has been sounded for the following days.

Heavy Rainfall Alert for Western India

Heavy rain has been predicted by IMD in a few regions of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Konkan, and Goa between October 28 and 30. The people are suggested to prepare themselves for thunderstorms, lightning, and wind blowing at 30-50 km/h.

School Holidays Likely

In case of the anticipated heavy rainfall, schools in the affected areas could be closed as a precautionary measure. Parents are requested to verify with the respective school for information regarding school holidays and schedule adjustments.

Safety Precautions

People are requested to remain indoors during heavy rain and avoid travel unless essential. They should also take precautions against lightning and strong winds that can damage trees, electricity poles, and buildings.

The IMD has asked the public to remain updated with the latest weather forecast and take precautionary measures so that they remain safe. We will keep a close eye on the situation and update it as and when we get more information.

Stay safe, and stay updated!

Also read: Half-Day Holiday for Schools in Thiruvananthapuram District Today, Oct 28!