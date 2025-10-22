October 22 Public Holiday in Chandigarh: Details Inside

In a recent announcement, the Chandigarh Administration has declared October 22, a Wednesday, as a public holiday in observance of Goverdhan Puja and Vishwakarma Day. This decision applies to all government offices, boards, corporations, institutions, and industrial establishments in the city.

Earlier Declaration of Restricted Holiday Withdrawn

It is worth noting that a restricted holiday had been previously declared for October 22. However, in light of the significance of Goverdhan Puja and Vishwakarma Day, the Chandigarh Administration has decided to upgrade the holiday status to a full public holiday.

Impact on Government Offices and Establishments

As a result of this decision, all government offices, boards, corporations, and institutions will remain closed on October 22. Industrial establishments will also observe the holiday, ensuring that employees can participate in the festivities and celebrations.

Significance of Goverdhan Puja and Vishwakarma Day

Goverdhan Puja and Vishwakarma Day hold great cultural and religious significance in the region. While Goverdhan Puja is celebrated to commemorate Lord Krishna's victory over the god Indra, Vishwakarma Day is observed to honor the divine architect Vishwakarma. The public holiday will enable people to observe these festivals with due reverence and enthusiasm.

Official Notification

The decision to declare October 22 as a public holiday was announced through a press release by the Home Department of the Chandigarh Administration. The notification has been issued to ensure that all government offices and establishments are aware of the holiday and make necessary arrangements accordingly.

Also read: October 22 Bank Holiday: Which States Have Bank Holidays?