October 22 Bank Holiday: Which States Have Bank Holidays?

As the Diwali festivities continue across India, many are wondering whether banks are open or closed today, October 22. The answer varies depending on the state you're in. Banks in several states are closed today due to regional observances linked to the Diwali festival.

States with Bank Holidays on October 22

The following states have declared a bank holiday on October 22:

Gujarat: Vikram Samvat New Year Day and Bali Pratipada

Maharashtra: Bali Pratipada

Karnataka: Balipadyami

Uttarakhand: Govardhan Puja and Bali Pratipada

Sikkim: Govardhan Puja and Bali Pratipada

Rajasthan: Govardhan Puja

Uttar Pradesh: Govardhan Puja and Bali Pratipada

Digital Banking Services Remain Operational

Although physical bank branches are closed in these states, digital banking services like online banking, mobile banking, ATMs, and UPI will continue to operate normally. Customers can still access their accounts, make transactions, and pay bills online.

Upcoming Bank Holidays in October

The festive season isn't over yet! Here are some upcoming bank holidays to note:

October 23: Bhai Dooj, Chitragupt Jayanti, Laxmi Puja, Bhratridwitiya, and Ningol Chakkouba (banks closed in Gujarat, Sikkim, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Himachal Pradesh)

October 27: Chhath Puja (Evening Puja) in West Bengal, Bihar, and Jharkhand

October 28: Chhath Puja (Morning Puja) in Bihar and Jharkhand

October 31: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary in Gujarat

Plan Your Banking Tasks Accordingly

If you're planning to visit a bank or need to conduct in-person banking transactions, it's best to check the bank's holiday list or call your local branch to confirm their hours. You can also use digital banking services to avoid any inconvenience.