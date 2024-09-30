October 2, October 3: Two Days Holidays for Schools, Colleges, Banks in Punjab

The Punjab government has declared the Gandhi Jayanti and Aggarsen Jayanti holidays as October 2 and 3. These are the Wednesday and Thursday holidays, with Friday being a working day and the weekend off in between.

During these two days, all state government offices, banks, and educational institutions will be closed.

October is the month when the festivals begin in the area, with a number of events taking place all month long. The festivities kick off on October 3, which also happens to be Maharaja Aggrasen Jayanti.

Also read: October 2: Holiday for Schools, Colleges