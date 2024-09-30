October 2, October 3: Two Days Holidays for Schools, Colleges, Banks in Punjab

Sep 30, 2024, 17:11 IST
- Sakshi Post

The Punjab government has declared the Gandhi Jayanti and Aggarsen Jayanti holidays as October 2 and 3. These are the Wednesday and Thursday holidays, with Friday being a working day and the weekend off in between.

During these two days, all state government offices, banks, and educational institutions will be closed.

October is the month when the festivals begin in the area, with a number of events taking place all month long. The festivities kick off on October 3, which also happens to be Maharaja Aggrasen Jayanti. 

Also readOctober 2: Holiday for Schools, Colleges

whatsapp channel


Read More:

Tags: 
Gandhi Jayanti 2024
Aggarsen Jayanti 2024
October holidays in Punjab
Bank holidays in Punjab
October 2 holiday
October 3 holiday
Advertisement
Back to Top