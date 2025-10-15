October 16 Bank Holiday or not in India?

As the date, October 16, 2025, draws closer, most individuals in India are questioning if banks will be open or closed on this day. Contrary to some dates that fall on crucial festivals or notable events, October 16 is not predicted to be a bank holiday for the whole country.

Bank Operations on October 16, 2025

As per the Reserve Bank of India calendar, the majority of states' banks, such as Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and West Bengal, will be open for usual banking operations. There are no significant festivals, government events, or special events planned for October 16 that would justify a holiday.

Holiday Patterns in October 2025

While mid-October usually has closures in some areas due to Diwali, Chhath Puja, or other local celebrations, the majority of these holidays commence later in the month. For instance:

Diwali vacations usually commence around October 20–23 in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Maharashtra states.

There can be local closures in some areas later in the month, observing Chhath Puja or Kali Puja.

But October 16 is not within these festival seasons and, therefore, is a regular banking day in India.

Tips for Bank Customers

Customers can conduct all routine banking operations, such as deposits, withdrawals, and transfers of funds.

Digital banking operations like internet banking, mobile banking, UPI, NEFT, and RTGS will operate as usual.

Planned transactions if made during mid-October, would be best checked keeping in view the future festival-related bank holidays to minimize the delay.

Conclusion

On October 16, 2025, Indian banks will be open and functional as usual since there are no festivals, special occasions, or holiday closures declared by the government on this day. Customers can carry on with their normal banking activities while looking out for subsequent announcements for the remainder of the month's festival holidays.

Also read: Stock Market Holiday on Diwali 2025: BSE & NSE Closed Dates