October 10, 2025 Bank Holiday: Are Banks Closed for Karwa Chauth?

October is a month filled with festivals, which has led to multiple public and bank holidays across India. Among these, Karwa Chauth, one of the major Hindu festivals, falls on October 10, 2025. The festival is primarily observed by married women, especially in north Indian states such as Uttar Pradesh, who fast from sunrise to moonrise, praying for the long life and well-being of their husbands.

Under the Reserve Bank of India holiday calendar, Karwa Chauth is a bank holiday but only for specific regions. Banks in Himachal Pradesh will remain closed on October 10 this year to observe the festival. Banks in other states will remain open in general, though there can be local variations based on regional traditions and administrative orders.

October 2025 has 21 bank holidays that are a combination of national and local observances. In this month, apart from Karwa Chauth, other significant bank holidays are Maha Navami, Dussehra, Durga Puja, Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti, Diwali, Bhai Dooj, Chhath Puja, and a few festivals specific to states. Banks generally remain shut on all Sundays and also on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month. Due to local festivals, even the first and third Saturdays can be declared holidays in certain places.

In spite of these bank holidays, all digital banking facilities will remain functional as usual. Customers will still be able to use ATMs, online banking, UPI transactions, and mobile banking applications even when branches are shut.

For citizens making financial transactions, please observe the variation in bank holidays across regions. While Himachal Pradesh has a full-day bank holiday for Karwa Chauth, other places might operate as normal. Locals are requested to contact their local branch or refer to the RBI calendar to avoid inconvenience.

Briefly, banks in Himachal Pradesh will be closed on October 10, 2025, on account of Karwa Chauth, whereas the majority of other states will function as usual. October is a month with a number of holidays, so adequate planning is advised for banking operations.

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