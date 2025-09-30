October 1 Stock Market Holiday or not?

Since Maha Navami is on October 1, 2025, investors and traders are curious to know if the Indian stock market will be closed or will run as normal. As per the government holiday calendar, October 1 is not a holiday for the stock exchanges. Both the NSE (National Stock Exchange) and BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) will have regular working hours.

October 1 – Maha Navami

While Maha Navami is a significant festival that is celebrated in most states, it is not listed among the Indian stock market trading holidays for 2025. Trading hours for equity, derivatives, and currency segments will remain normal.

October 2 – Market Holiday

The stock market will be closed on October 2, 2025, due to Dussehra (Vijaya Dashami) and Gandhi Jayanti. It is a national holiday and is included in the official trading holiday calendar for the year.

Important Takeaway for Traders

October 1, 2025 (Maha Navami) → Stock Market Open

October 2, 2025 (Gandhi Jayanti / Dussehra) → Stock Market Closed

Conclusion

In short, the stock market shall be open on October 1, 2025, in spite of Maha Navami celebrations. October 2 is going to be a non-trading day because of Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra. Traders and investors are requested to make their transactions accordingly.

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