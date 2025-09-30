JEE Main 2026: NTA Advises Students to Update Key Documents Before Registration

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released an important notice for students planning to appear for the JEE Main 2026. The prestigious engineering entrance exam will be conducted in two sessions—January 2026 and April 2026.

Registration for the first session will begin in October 2025 through the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. Students are advised to complete all necessary document verifications and updates before filling out the application to avoid last-minute complications.

Key Documents Students Must Update

The NTA advisory highlights the following documents:

Aadhaar Card: Ensure your name, date of birth (as per Class 10 certificate), latest photograph, address, and father’s name are correct.

Ensure your name, date of birth (as per Class 10 certificate), latest photograph, address, and father’s name are correct. UDID Card (for Persons with Disabilities): Must be valid and renewed if required.

Must be valid and renewed if required. Category Certificate: Candidates applying under EWS, SC, ST, or OBC-NCL categories must have an updated and valid certificate.

The NTA has warned that any errors in these documents could lead to application rejection or create issues during admissions. Updating them in advance will help students avoid unnecessary stress when registrations open.

Stay Updated

Aspirants should regularly check the official websites nta.ac.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in for the latest updates, notices, and instructions.

The JEE Main serves as the gateway to NITs, IIITs, and other centrally funded technical institutes, and also acts as the qualifying exam for JEE Advanced for admission to the IITs. Students targeting these premier institutes are advised to ensure their documents are accurate well ahead of time and stay alert to all NTA announcements.