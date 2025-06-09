NTA NIFT Final Result 2025: Expected date, Counselling Dates and Scorecard Link

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon declare the NIFT 2025 Final Result, easing out thousands of hopefuls who took the elite design entrance test. Based on recent reports, the Situation Test and Studio Test/Personal Interview, conducted on June 08, 2025, have opened up the way for the announcement of the final results.

When to Expect the NIFT 2025 Final Result

Applicants can expect the declaration of the NIFT Final Result for Admissions 2025 soon, perhaps during the second week of June 2025. The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) will declare the results on its official site, and applicants may download their results with their Application Number and Date of Birth.

How to Prepare for the NIFT Counselling

The last merit list will be made on the overall performance of candidates in both Stage 1 (GAT and CAT) and Stage 2 exams, including the Situation Test, Studio Test, and Personal Interview for different courses such as B.Des, B.F Tech, M.Des, MFM, and M.F.Tech. After declaring the results, candidates can verify if they are eligible to attend counseling and final seat allocation.

How to Verify NIFT Final Result 2025

Follow these easy steps to get their results:

Go to the official NIFT or NTA website.

Click on the link of your "Final Result 2025."

Submit your login details, i.e., your Application Number and Date of Birth.

Check and download your results for future use.

NIFT 2025 Colleges: A Glimpse

The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has a total of 19 campuses all over India, providing a variety of undergraduate and postgraduate courses in fashion and design. Some of the major NIFT campuses are:

NIFT New Delhi

NIFT Chennai

NIFT Gandhinagar

NIFT Hyderabad

NIFT Kolkata

NIFT Mumbai

NIFT Bengaluru

NIFT Raebareli

NIFT Bhopal

NIFT Kannur

NIFT Shillong

NIFT Patna

NIFT Kangra

NIFT Bhubaneswar

NIFT Jodhpur

NIFT Srinagar

NIFT Panchkula

NIFT Daman

NIFT Varanasi

Stay Tuned for More Updates

Applicants are suggested to visit the official websites regularly for information regarding the declaration of the result, counseling schedule, and allotment of seats. Once the final result is declared, applicants will be one step ahead in getting a seat in their desired NIFT campus and course. Expect more updates on NIFT 2025 admissions!

