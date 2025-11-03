November 5 Public Holiday in Rajasthan for Guru Nanak Jayanti!

The state of Rajasthan is gearing up to celebrate the 556th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism, on November 5, 2025. To mark this auspicious occasion, the state government has declared a public holiday, and all government and private schools, colleges, and offices will remain closed.

A Celebration of Equality and Brotherhood

Guru Nanak Jayanti is a significant festival that embodies the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, which emphasize equality, brotherhood, and service to society. On this day, devotees gather at Gurdwaras across Rajasthan, including Jaipur, Alwar, Sri Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, and Bikaner, to pay their respects and participate in community service.

Festive Activities and Traditions

The celebrations will feature special congregations, devotional singing, and processions, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Sikhism. Devotees will also participate in Langar, a community kitchen service, which is an integral part of Guru Nanak Jayanti celebrations. The day will be filled with devotion, prayer, and community service, inspiring people to walk the righteous path.

A Reflection of Guru Nanak Dev Ji's Teachings

Guru Nanak Dev Ji's birth anniversary is a reminder of his timeless teachings, which continue to inspire people to lead a life of compassion, kindness, and selflessness. As the people of Rajasthan come together to celebrate this festival, they will reflect on the Guru's message of equality, brotherhood, and service to humanity.

A Public Holiday to Remember

The public holiday on November 5 will give people an opportunity to participate in the celebrations and reflect on the Guru's teachings. It is a day to remember the significance of Guru Nanak Dev Ji's life and teachings, and to strive for a more harmonious and compassionate society.

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