Chevella Road Accident: YS Jagan Expresses Deep Shock, Urges Strict Safety Measures

Former Chief Minister and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed profound shock and grief over the tragic road accident near Chevella in Telangana, which claimed several lives.

In his statement, Jagan said the collision between an RTC bus and a gravel-laden lorry, resulting in multiple fatalities, was extremely unfortunate and distressing. He conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

He also urged the authorities to take strict preventive measures to avoid such tragic incidents in the future.