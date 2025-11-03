School Holiday November, 3: Check State-Wise School Holiday list!

As the new week begins, students and parents across India are eager to know if schools will be open or closed on November 3, 2025. While some states have declared holidays due to regional festivals or weather-related issues, others have resumed normal classes. Here's a state-wise update on school holidays for November 3 and November 5.

Andhra Pradesh: Schools Likely to Function Normally

After a brief break due to Cyclone Montha, schools in Andhra Pradesh are expected to reopen on November 3. Although the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light rain and thunderstorms in some areas, no severe weather warning has been issued. District administrations have instructed schools to conduct classes normally, but local authorities will issue updates if conditions worsen.

Tamil Nadu: Regular Classes on November 3

Schools in Tamil Nadu will function as usual on November 3, with the IMD predicting only light to moderate rainfall in certain coastal districts. Authorities have clarified that schools will remain open unless heavy rain warnings are issued. Parents are advised to stay alert for local weather updates and school circulars.

Odisha: Schools Reopen After Cyclone-Related Holidays

Educational institutions in Odisha have resumed operations from November 3, after being shut due to Cyclone Montha. While some coastal areas are still completing cleanup activities, parents are encouraged to confirm reopening details through official school channels.

Telangana: Partial School Closures Continue in Some Districts

While most schools in Telangana are open, Khammam and Bhadradri districts have reported extended closures due to heavy rainfall. District authorities are assessing flood-affected areas before issuing reopening directives. Students and parents in these regions should follow district education department announcements for day-to-day updates.

Maharashtra: Schools Open, but IMD Issues Yellow Alert

Mumbai and several parts of Maharashtra experienced light to heavy rainfall on Sunday, sparking concerns about potential school closures. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for 16 districts, but there has been no official notification from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) or the Maharashtra Education Department about school closures on November 3.

Uttar Pradesh: School Holiday Declared in Anupshahr for Kartik Purnima Mela

A school holiday from November 3 to 6 has been declared in Anupshahr (Bulandshahr district) due to the traditional Lakkhi Kartik Purnima Ganga Snan Mela. The decision aims to ease traffic congestion and ensure safety during the religious event. Other schools and colleges in Bulandshahr district will function as usual.

Punjab and Haryana: Holiday on November 5 for Guru Nanak Jayanti

Schools in Punjab and Haryana will remain closed on November 5, 2025, to celebrate Guru Nanak Jayanti. Some schools may announce half-day holidays or early closures on November 3 and 4 due to ongoing events and traffic diversions.

Delhi and NCR: Holiday on November 5 for Guru Nanak Jayanti

The Delhi Government has declared November 5, 2025, as a public and school holiday on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti. All government, private, and aided schools in Delhi and NCR regions will remain closed for the day.

In conclusion, while most states are resuming normal classes, weather-related alerts and regional events may still cause isolated school closures. Students and parents are advised to stay alert and regularly check official updates from schools, local education departments, and weather authorities.

Also read: Tamil Nadu School Holidays in November 2025: Full List and Details