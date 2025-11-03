November 4 Bank Holiday or not?

According to the official holiday calendar of the Reserve Bank of India, all banks in most parts of the country will function normally on Tuesday, November 4, 2025. This is because no national festivals, regional observances, or government-declared holidays fall on this date; hence, public and private sector banks will remain open for normal operations.

Customers have been advised to visit the nearest branches for routine transactions related to deposits, withdrawals, cheque clearances, and other banking services. Facilities related to online banking, ATMs, and mobile banking will also work without any disruption.

No Bank Holiday on November 4, 2025

The RBI categorizes bank holidays under three main types: Negotiable Instruments Act holidays, RTGS holidays, and weekends such as Sundays and second or fourth Saturdays. As November 4 does not fall into any of these categories, it is a regular working day for all banks.

This means that banking services all over India, including in metropolitan cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, will function normally.

Bank Holidays in November 2025

While banks will be open on November 4, there are a few notable holidays scheduled later in the month. The following is the list of bank holidays in November 2025:

Saturday, November 1, 2025: Local holiday in some districts for Raja Raja Cholan Sathaya Vizha

November 5, 2025 — Wednesday: Guru Nanak Jayanti — Banks to remain closed in several states, including Punjab, Delhi, Haryana, and Chandigarh

November 8, 2025 (Saturday): Second Saturday (Bank Holiday)

15th November 2025 (Saturday): Third Saturday — Regular working day

November 22, 2025 (Saturday): Fourth Saturday (Bank Holiday)

Sunday, November 30, 2025: Weekly holiday

Summary

To summarise, Tuesday, November 4, 2025, is not a bank holiday, and all branches will operate as usual. The next major holiday for banks will be on November 5, on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, which will be observed in select states.

Customers are advised to check the RBI’s official regional holiday list or confirm with their local branches for state-specific updates before planning any in-person banking activities.

Also read: November 4 School Holiday or not?