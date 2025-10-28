November 2025 Bank Holidays: Banks to Remain Closed for 9–10 Days This Month

As November 2025 begins and the festive season winds down, banks across India are set to observe multiple holidays throughout the month. According to the official holiday calendar released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) along with regional notifications, banks will remain closed for around nine to ten days in November, depending on the state.

Customers planning to visit bank branches are advised to check the complete holiday list in advance to avoid inconvenience. While some holidays are state-specific, Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays will be uniform bank holidays nationwide. Despite physical branches remaining closed, online banking, ATMs, and mobile banking services will continue to operate without interruption.

Key Bank Holidays in November 2025

November 1 – Karnataka Rajyotsava (Kannada Rajyotsava)

Banks in Karnataka will remain closed to celebrate the formation of the state.

November 5 – Guru Nanak Jayanti / Kartika Purnima

Banks in several major cities including Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Lucknow, Hyderabad, and others will remain closed for Guru Nanak Jayanti and Kartika Purnima.

November 7 – Wangala Festival (Meghalaya)

In Meghalaya, banks will remain shut for the Wangala Festival, a vibrant harvest celebration of the Garo tribe.

November 8 – Kanaka Dasa Jayanti (Karnataka)

Banks in Karnataka will observe a holiday marking the birth anniversary of Saint Kanaka Dasa. This date also coincides with the second Saturday, which is a regular nationwide bank holiday.

November 11 – Lhabab Duchen (Sikkim)

Banks in Sikkim will remain closed for Lhabab Duchen, an important Buddhist festival celebrated across the state.

Weekend Bank Closures in November 2025

In addition to the festival holidays, regular Saturday and Sunday closures will fall on the following dates:

November 2, 8, 9, 16, 22, 23, and 30.

Overall, the month of November will feature several bank holidays across different states, so customers are encouraged to plan their transactions accordingly.