NIOS 2025 Hall Ticket Released: Download October-November Exam Admit Card

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has officially released the hall tickets for the October-November 2025 theory exams. Students appearing for these exams can now download their NIOS 2025 hall tickets from the official admission portal.

The NIOS October-November 2025 theory exam hall ticket is available online at sdmis.nios.ac.in. Candidates must log in using their enrollment number and exam type from the drop-down menu to access their admit card. It is mandatory to carry the hall ticket to the exam centre.

The NIOS October-November 2025 theory exams are scheduled to be conducted from October 14 to November 18, 2025. The hall ticket contains crucial information such as candidate details, exam schedule, and exam centre address. Students are advised to check all details carefully and carry the admit card to the examination hall.

How to Download NIOS 10th & 12th Admit Card 2025

Follow these simple steps to download your NIOS 2025 admit card:

Visit the official NIOS website: sdmis.nios.ac.in

Click on the October-November Theory Admit Card 2025 link

Log in using your roll number and password

The admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and print the admit card for future reference

Details Mentioned on NIOS 2025 Hall Ticket

The NIOS admit card for the theory exam will include:

Candidate name

Roll number

Name of the exam

Exam schedule

Exam time

Reporting time to the exam centre

Instructions for candidates

Students are reminded to carry their hall ticket without fail, as entry to the exam hall will not be allowed without it.