Hyderabad Rains Trigger Traffic Chaos: IMD Issues Orange Alert in Telangana

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert on Wednesday (October 8), warning of light rains and thunderstorms in the districts of Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jogulamba Gadwal, Mahabubabad, Medak, Narayanpet, Sangareddy, Siddipet, Suryapet, and Vikarabad.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad witnessed a fresh spell of rain on Wednesday. Weather experts have predicted more scattered, intense thunderstorms across Khairatabad, Shaikpet, Tolichowki, Golconda, Mehdipatnam, Nampally, Charminar, Bahadurpura, Kishanbagh, Rajendranagar, Chandrayangutta, Alwal, Malkajgiri, Uppal, Kapra, LB Nagar, and Hayathnagar.

Isolated rains are also expected in other parts of the city, with scattered severe thunderstorms likely in Rangareddy, Yadadri-Bhongir, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, and Nalgonda.

The evening downpour in Hyderabad, coinciding with peak office hours, led to heavy traffic congestion and overcrowded metro stations. Waterlogging on key stretches further worsened the situation, slowing traffic movement across several parts of the city.

Sharing information on traffic congestion, Hyderabad Traffic Police cautioned commuters of waterlogging in front of Panjagutta Graveyard, slowing down vehicle movement. Commuters were advised to take alternate routes.

Civic authorities have advised citizens to avoid unnecessary travel.

The IMD has forecast continued rainfall and thunderstorms across Telangana, with Hyderabad likely to experience light to moderate rain accompanied by lightning and gusty winds over the next few days.

According to the seven-day weather bulletin issued by the Meteorological Centre, Hyderabad, the city will see light to moderate rain or thundershowers at a few places till October 11.

The bulletin noted that the current weather pattern is influenced by a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal, bringing moisture-laden winds into Telangana. The IMD categorized the risk as medium, warning of waterlogging, traffic congestion, and slippery roads in low-lying areas.

From October 10 to 12, light to moderate rainfall is expected to persist across most parts of Telangana, including Hyderabad, though the intensity may vary by region.