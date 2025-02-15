Newton's Doomsday Prediction: What You Need to Know

Famous physicist Sir Isaac Newton is well known for his work on universal gravitation and the laws of motion. Little is known about the fact that Newton also ventured into the domain of prophecy, forecasting the death of the world in the year 2060.

Newton's prediction is based on his reading of the Bible, specifically the Book of Daniel. Newton, in a letter he wrote in 1704, had detailed his calculations and concluded that the world would come to an end in 2060.

Newton's prophecy is founded on his interpretation of the biblical "Day of the Lord" that he saw would happen 1,260 years from the founding of the Holy Roman Empire. Newton prophesied that this would signify the start of a new era, and our world as it exists would collapse.

Notably, Newton is not the only figure in the past to have foretold the end of the world. French astrologer Nostradamus during the 16th century predicted that a huge asteroid would crash into the Earth in 2025, or at least pass very close to Earth.

Although Newton's prediction sounds farcical, it is worth noting that he was an exceptionally intelligent mathematician and physicist who made his prophecies based on what he knew about biblical scripture. Whether or not his prophecy will occur is yet to be determined.

Newton also wrote about resetting the world in his letter, which he predicted would take place every 1,260 years. Newton described that, in this process, there would be a phase of destruction, followed by a fresh age of peace and prosperity.

Newton's prediction has generated heated controversy and conjecture since many years ago. While some have undercut the possibilities as fantasies, others have read them as a harbinger of disaster.

No matter how you interpret it, Newton's prophecy is an intriguing subject of interest, giving some insight into one of the minds of history's greatest thinkers.

Coming so close to 2060, it is interesting to recall that prophecies, no matter where they came from, cannot be guaranteed. Whether or not Newton's prediction materializes, it is important to look at the world we are currently in and just make the best out of time.

