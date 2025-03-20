New UPI Payment Rules 2025: NPCI to Unlink Inactive Mobile Numbers from April 1

If you frequently use UPI payment apps like Google Pay, PhonePe, or Paytm, an important update is coming your way. Starting April 1, 2025, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) will enforce new guidelines that will impact UPI transactions linked to inactive mobile numbers.

Why Is NPCI Unlinking Inactive Mobile Numbers?

NPCI has taken this step to combat rising cyber fraud and technical issues. When a mobile number remains unused for an extended period, telecom operators may reassign it to a new user. If the previous owner had linked the number to their bank account, it poses a security risk. The new user could potentially misuse the linked UPI account, leading to financial fraud.

Additionally, inactive numbers can cause technical glitches, such as failed transactions or incorrect fund transfers. This move aims to enhance the security and efficiency of the UPI ecosystem.

Importance of a Registered Mobile Number for UPI Transactions

Your registered mobile number acts as a unique identifier for UPI payments. Banks send OTPs (One-Time Passwords) to this number to verify transactions. If a number becomes inactive and is reassigned, it can result in unauthorized fund transfers or transaction failures.

What You Need to Do

To ensure uninterrupted UPI services, users should take the following steps:

Check Your Linked Mobile Number: If your number has been inactive or hasn’t been recharged for a long time, verify its status with your telecom provider (Jio, Airtel, Vi, BSNL, etc.).

If your number has been inactive or hasn’t been recharged for a long time, verify its status with your telecom provider (Jio, Airtel, Vi, BSNL, etc.). Reactivate or Update Your Number: If your registered number is inactive, either reactivate it or update your bank records with a new mobile number.

If your registered number is inactive, either reactivate it or update your bank records with a new mobile number. Ensure Regular Usage: Keep your registered mobile number active to prevent it from being unlinked from your bank account.

NPCI’s New Guidelines for Banks

NPCI has directed banks and UPI service providers to update records of inactive mobile numbers weekly. Starting April 1, 2025, banks will automatically unlink mobile numbers that have been inactive for an extended period.

To avoid disruptions in your UPI transactions, update your mobile number with your bank at the earliest. Staying proactive will ensure a smooth and secure digital payment experience.