Telangana Budget 2025: Impact on Hyderabad’s Real Estate

Telangana’s 2025-26 budget focuses on driving inclusive growth, technological advancements, and sustainable development. It lays the foundation for economic growth, particularly in Hyderabad's real estate, by prioritizing infrastructure projects, affordable housing, and urban sustainability initiatives.

One of the major highlights of the budget is the Mega Master Plan 2050, which includes the establishment of greenfield industrial clusters in Rangareddy and Mahabubnagar districts. This plan is expected to boost industrial growth and enhance Telangana's position as a hub for technology and innovation. Additionally, the Future City project aims to ease the pressure on Hyderabad’s capital by creating a new, modern urban space.

The budget reflects a forward-thinking approach, aiming to position Telangana as a leader in technology, infrastructure, and sustainable growth. The introduction of the Mega Master Plan 2050 and Future City project, focused on AI-powered innovations and smart infrastructure, is expected to attract global investments and drive technological advancements.

The budget also allocates significant funds to agriculture, with a focus on leveraging technology to strengthen rural economies and boost agricultural productivity. This tech-driven development is set to unlock potential across various sectors.

Additionally, the budget emphasizes employment, skilling, and support for MSMEs, along with initiatives targeting agriculture, urban development, and sustainability. These measures are expected to benefit the state’s economy in the long term.

The real estate sector is set to benefit from the budget’s focus on large-scale infrastructure projects, such as the Hyderabad-Warangal Industrial Corridor, Future City, and expanded road networks. These projects are expected to enhance regional connectivity and open up new investment opportunities. Furthermore, the Hybrid Annuity Model for rural roads and the H-CITI plan for Hyderabad’s urban transformation are expected to improve mobility and overall urban liveability.

The budget’s focus on affordable housing and infrastructure will support the development of satellite townships along the Outer Ring Road (ORR), improving accessibility for low- and middle-income buyers while easing congestion in Hyderabad’s core.

The 2025-26 budget positions Hyderabad for significant real estate growth, with both residential and commercial sectors poised for expansion.