NCHMCT JEE Result 2025 to be Released Soon: Check Expected Date and Time

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the NCHMCT JEE Result 2025 shortly. The NCHMCT JEE 2025 Examination was held on April 27, 2025, and the provisional answer key was published on May 7, 2025. The final answer key will be published taking into consideration the objections raised by candidates, and the result will be declared accordingly.

About the Exam

The NCHMCT JEE examination is organized by NTA for admission to the BSc. (Hospitality & Hotel Administration) course at the Institutes of Hotel Management (IHM) associated with the National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology (NCHM&CT) for the 2025-26 academic year.

How to Download NCHM JEE Final Answer Key 2025

The NCHM JEE Final Answer Key 2025 can be downloaded by the candidates following these steps:

Go to the official website: nchmjee.nta.nic.in

Go to "Answer Key Challenge NCHM JEE – 2025"

Login with Application No. and date of birth

Download the answer key and compare it with your answers to find your likely score

How to Check NCHMCT JEE Result 2025

The candidates can check their NCHMCT JEE 2025 results by following these steps:

Go to the official website: ntaresults.nic.in

Click on 'NCHM JEE 2025 - NTA Scorecard'

Click on 'View NCHM JEE 2025 - NTA Score'

Enter your application number, date of birth, and security pin

Click on the 'Sign in' tab to view your result

Calculating Your Score

Applicants can calculate their score using the final answer key prior to the release of the official result. This will give them an estimation of their performance in the exam.

We wish all the applicants the best of luck for their results!

