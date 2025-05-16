HBSE 10th Result 2025 out; Check results at bseh.org.in

The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) will announce the Class 10th results on May 16. The students who sat for the examinations can view their results on the official website bseh.org.in after the declaration of results.

At present, the site shows a notice reading "Class 10th Results Not Declared yet. Please wait." Close to 2.9 lakh students have taken the HBSE Class 10 exams this year, which were held from February 28 to March 19, 2025.

Last year, the Class 10 pass percentage was a whopping 95.22%. The overall pass percentage was 95.22%, as girls performed better at 96.32% and boys at 94.22%.

How to check Haryana Board 10th Results 2025

Students can check their results online by the following steps:

Go to the official HBSE website: bseh.org.in

Click on the "HBSE 10th Result 2025" link on the home page

Provide your roll number and date of birth in the given space

Your HBSE Class 10 Result 2025 will appear on the screen

Check your result and download the mark sheet for future use

Alternative Methods to Check Results

Students can also verify their results through:

DigiLocker: Go to digilocker.gov.in or use the app, log in, and download your digital marksheet under "Issued Documents."

SMS: Send an SMS with "RESULTHB10 " to 56263.

Compartment Exam

Those who failed in one or two subjects may take the compartment examinations to clear the defaulted subjects without having to repeat their entire academic year.

Official Websites to Check Results

Students can find their results on the following official websites: bseh.org.in

Result Declaration

The Haryana Board 10th results will officially be declared by Board Chairman Dr. Pawan Kumar and Secretary Munish Nagpal in a press conference.

We wish all the best to all the students for their results!