Navratri Sthapna Bank Holiday 2025: Banks Closed in Jaipur, Operational in Other Cities

Since Sharadiya Navratri starts on Monday, September 22, 2025, with Navratra Sthapna, banks in India will have different operating statuses. As per the RBI 2025 holiday calendar, public-sector banks (PSBs) and private banking organizations in Jaipur will be closed, whereas banks in other cities will operate as normal.

RBI's Bank Holiday Calendar for September 2025

The RBI has specified a total of 15 bank holidays in September 2025 under the Negotiable Instruments Act. Some of these holidays are regional and national festivals, along with RTGS holidays. Banks in India also have mandatory closure on the second Saturday and every Sunday of every month.

City-wise Bank Operational Status on September 22, 2025

A look at bank operational status in key Indian cities on September 22 follows:

Jaipur: Banks will remain closed on account of Navratri Sthapna celebrations.

Other cities: Banks will be functioning as per usual, including major cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Kolkata.

List of Cities with Banks Operational on September 22, 2025

Some of the cities where banks will be open on September 22 are:

Agartala

Ahmedabad

Aiz, Jammu, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Itanagar, Kanpur, Kochi, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram, and Vijayawada.

Stay Informed

Before planning your banking operations efficiently, you need to remain updated on bank holidays and operational modes in your city. You may refer to the RBI's official website or reach out to customer support of your respective bank for more details.

Also read: School Holidays on September 22, 2025: Check State-Wise Updates